Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,704 shares of company stock worth $4,659,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

