Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.25% of Elevance Health worth $264,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $454.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

