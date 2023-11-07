Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $10.15 on Friday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -1.57.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

