Elutia (ELUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Elutia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELUT stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.02. Elutia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELUT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elutia in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elutia in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elutia by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elutia by 393.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elutia in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elutia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

