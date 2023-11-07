Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Shares Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.46% of Emeren Group worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE SOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. 59,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,972. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emeren Group

Emeren Group ( NYSE:SOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752 in the last ninety days. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Emeren Group Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

