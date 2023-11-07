Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Cut by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 1,657,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,231. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

