Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 58,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 7.8 %
NYSE:EMR traded down $7.14 on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,978. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.