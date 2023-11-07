Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

NYSE EMR opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

