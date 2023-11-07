Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.53.

NYSE:EMR traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 931,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,188. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

