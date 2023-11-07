Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00. The company traded as high as C$40.38 and last traded at C$40.29, with a volume of 22645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.23.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMP.A. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on Empire and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total value of C$53,468.85. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

