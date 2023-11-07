Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eneti Stock Performance
NETI opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.
