Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Stock Performance

NETI opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eneti by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 158,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eneti by 54.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 168,787 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eneti by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NETI

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.