Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NYSE ENOV traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. 165,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,546,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $20,359,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $19,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

