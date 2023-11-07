Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 651.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,228. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $188.26 and a 12-month high of $271.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

