Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,768 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $41,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

EPD opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

