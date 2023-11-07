Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 31,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.