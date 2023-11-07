Essential Metals Limited (ASX:ESS) Insider Timothy Spencer Sells 3,259,592 Shares

Essential Metals Limited (ASX:ESS – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Spencer sold 3,259,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.32), for a total transaction of A$1,629,796.00 ($1,058,309.09).

Timothy Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Timothy Spencer 1,015,636 shares of Essential Metals stock.

Essential Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Essential Metals

Essential Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, and other precious metals. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pioneer Dome lithium project covering an area of 450 square kilometers in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Resources Limited.

