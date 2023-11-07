Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 654.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 569,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.