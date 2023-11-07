Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 64,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

View Our Latest Report on WTRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 654.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 569,921 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.