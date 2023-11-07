EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.99. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EverCommerce shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 11,638 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

In related news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $25,791.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $25,791.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 176,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,891.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,494 shares of company stock worth $468,435. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverCommerce by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.17.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

