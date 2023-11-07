Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

GOOS opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 114,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 41,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

