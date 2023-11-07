Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.06). Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evergy

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.