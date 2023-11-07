EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $10.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.03. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 666,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

