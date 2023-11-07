Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Inline

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.