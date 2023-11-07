Exscientia (EXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Exscientia to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. On average, analysts expect Exscientia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $670.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

