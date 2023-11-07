Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $419.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

