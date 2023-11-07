Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eyenovia Price Performance

EYEN stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eyenovia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $98,361. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,704.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 433.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 113.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 339.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

