Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FICO opened at $928.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $888.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $829.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $427.09 and a 52-week high of $940.10.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.89.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

