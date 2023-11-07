Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FARM

Insider Activity at Farmer Bros.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.