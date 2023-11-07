Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,228,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 83.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. 319,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.