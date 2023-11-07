Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 373.22% and a negative return on equity of 193.90%.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 168,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

