Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Announces Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of FENC stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

