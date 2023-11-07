Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 135,587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $459,000.

FBND opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

