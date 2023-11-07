Financial Advantage Inc. Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 2.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 97,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,225. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

