Financial Advantage Inc. Buys 2,919 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965,563. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.