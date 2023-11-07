Financial Advantage Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,239. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

