Financial Advantage Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 3.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE SO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 642,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,875. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

