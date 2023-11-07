Financial Advantage Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 10.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.21. 1,625,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,982. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

