First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 4.2 %

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.92. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 75,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total transaction of C$636,750.00. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

