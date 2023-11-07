First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728,882 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $81,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. 21,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,700. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

