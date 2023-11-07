First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

