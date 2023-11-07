First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.2% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.38% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $30,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. 140,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.