FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $211,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 155.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FE opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 195.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.