FiscalNote (NOTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect FiscalNote to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 111.55% and a negative net margin of 180.24%. On average, analysts expect FiscalNote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOTE opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

In other news, insider Tim Hwang sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $97,118.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,034,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,621 shares of company stock valued at $405,351. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

