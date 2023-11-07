Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

