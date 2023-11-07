Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to Market Perform

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
