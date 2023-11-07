Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $26.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

