Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Reduced by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE F opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.