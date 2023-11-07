Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,891. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. 194,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

