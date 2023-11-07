Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.51. 50,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,779. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.11 and its 200 day moving average is $220.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.