Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.76% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $37,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 527,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

